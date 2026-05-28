Ismael Saibari News: Set for big role with Morocco
Saibari should play a big role as one of Morocco's main playmaking threats in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Saibari is widely expected to play a big role as one of Morocco's primary creative threats alongside Brahim Diaz. The talented playmaker is coming off an excellent season with PSV Eindhoven in 2025/26, notching 18 goals and eight assists across 34 appearances between the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League.
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