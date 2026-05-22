Ismail Diallo News: Signs for Toulouse

Diallo has joined Toulouse from Dijon as the club's first summer signing, the club announced.

Diallo arrives after an impressive campaign with Dijon in National, where he played a key role in the club's title-winning promotion to Ligue 2, contributing three goals and four assists across 24 appearances to establish himself as one of the division's standout performers. Capable of playing on either flank in a wing-back role, Diallo is described by sporting director Viktor Bezhani as highly versatile, ambidextrous and physically imposing, with his resilience and attitude in learning cited as key factors behind the recruitment. The Paris-born defender was formed at Paris FC before progressing through Nanterre and Paris 13 Atletico, and will now look to make his mark in Ligue 1 for the first time under new coach Jens Berthel Askou.