Ismail Yuksek News: Expected to start in midfield

Yuksek has been named in Turkiye's World Cup squad and holds a slight edge in the competition for a starting role in the midfield.

Yuksek made 30 Super Lig appearances for Fenerbahce this season, contributing one goal and two assists while bringing the defensive intensity and physical presence that makes him a reliable midfield option for coach Montella when a more combative presence is needed alongside Hakan Calhanoglu. Yuksek's ability to win the ball and protect the defensive line gives Turkiye a different midfield profile to the more technical Orkun Kokcu, and the coach appears to favour his direct approach as the tournament begins. Yuksek heads into the World Cup ready to make the most of his opportunity to nail down a starting role for the Crescent Stars.