Ismaila Sarr Injury: Ruled out against Man City
Sarr (groin) will remain unavailable for Friday's Premier League clash against Manchester City, according to coach Pierre Sage. "There's no chance he plays on Friday."
Sarr will miss a second consecutive league match after the groin issue also ruled him out of the season opener against Everton. The winger had previously been considered close to a return, but manager Pierre Sage has now definitively ruled him out Friday, suggesting he still needs additional recovery time before being cleared. Eddie Nketiah is expected to start in his absence against Manchester City, while Sarr's return timeline remains unclear.
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