Ismaila Sarr News: Bags late winner

Starr chipped the keeper from close range Saturday in the closing stages of the second half as Crystal Palace edged-past Ipswich Town in a 1-0 victory. In addition to his critical finish, the forward added four clearances and one block to the team's clean sheet effort. Over Palace's most recent two Premier League fixtures, Sarr has attempted seven shots (four on goal), created six chances and scored three goals.