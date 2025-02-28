Fantasy Soccer
Ismaila Sarr News: Brace Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Sarr scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and four chances created in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Sarr provided when needed Tuesday, scoring a brace after finding the back of the net in the 29th and 71st minute. He was pretty solid outside of the goals as well, staying active with his four shots and four chances created. He now has six goals and three assists in 27 appearances (20 starts) this season.

