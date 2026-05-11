Ismaila Sarr headshot

Ismaila Sarr News: Nets in Sunday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Sarr scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Everton.

Sarr found the back of the net in the 34th minute Sunday, an unassisted strike which tied the match at 1-1. It was one of six shots he took in the match -- double his previous season high -- and it marked his eighth goal of the campaign. He also created one chance and recorded two inaccurate crosses in his full 90 minutes of action.

Ismaila Sarr
Crystal Palace
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