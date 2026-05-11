Ismaila Sarr News: Nets in Sunday's draw
Sarr scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Everton.
Sarr found the back of the net in the 34th minute Sunday, an unassisted strike which tied the match at 1-1. It was one of six shots he took in the match -- double his previous season high -- and it marked his eighth goal of the campaign. He also created one chance and recorded two inaccurate crosses in his full 90 minutes of action.
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