Ismaila Sarr News: No shots on goal in draw

Sarr had two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against AFC Bournemouth. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Sarr was not at his best Saturday. The striker won five of the seven duels he engaged in but did not manage to place any shots on target. He was subbed after 89 minutes. From 33 appearances (26 starts) he has netted seven and produced four assets, but it has now been six matches since he last found the back of the net.