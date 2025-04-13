Ismaila Sarr News: Notches assist

Sarr assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 defeat versus Manchester City.

Sarr recorded his first assist in some time Saturday, finding Eberechi Eze in the eighth minute for the opening goal. This was his first assist since Jan. 15, now having four on the season. This brings him to 11 goal contributions this campaign in 31 appearances, a solid tally in his first season with the club.