Ismaila Sarr News: Scores brace in Thursday's win
Sarr scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Thursday's 3-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Sarr scored a pair of goals Thursday, a penalty in the 40th minute and then a strike well into first half stoppage time which gave his side the 3-1 lead heading into the break. It marked his first match this season with multiple goal contributions after he had three last season. The midfielder has been in excellent form as of late, bagging four goals over his last six matches. He'll look to keep that going Sunday versus Leeds.
