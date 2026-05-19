Ismaila Sarr News: Scores penalty for opener
Sarr scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.
Sarr won the foul that led to Crystal Palace's opening penalty after breezing past Caoimhin Kelleher, then coolly buried the spot kick into the bottom-left corner for his ninth Premier League goal and 21st across all competitions this season. He also came close to adding another after smashing the right post off a Yeremy Pino assist and finished with two total shots before being taken off in stoppage time.
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