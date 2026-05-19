Ismaila Sarr headshot

Ismaila Sarr News: Scores penalty for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Sarr scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.

Sarr won the foul that led to Crystal Palace's opening penalty after breezing past Caoimhin Kelleher, then coolly buried the spot kick into the bottom-left corner for his ninth Premier League goal and 21st across all competitions this season. He also came close to adding another after smashing the right post off a Yeremy Pino assist and finished with two total shots before being taken off in stoppage time.

Ismaila Sarr
Crystal Palace
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