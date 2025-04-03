Ismaila Sarr News: Three crosses, two chances created
Sarr generated three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Southampton.
Unfortunately for Sarr, he could not create a streak of games with goals. Still, he is averaging a goal across his last three Premier League appearances, and his latest effort was not without some attempts to create goal-scoring opportunities. For a second straight game, Sarr logged three crosses and created multiple chances.
