Ismaila Sarr News: Two shots from bench
Sarr had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus AFC Bournemouth.
Sarr appeared at halftime Sunday but was unable to change the game much, as he would take two shots, although both were off target. This continues a five-game skid without a goal for the attacker, a rough spell of play. That said, he has started in only two of those five games.
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