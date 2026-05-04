Ismaila Sarr News: Two shots from bench

Sarr had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus AFC Bournemouth.

Sarr appeared at halftime Sunday but was unable to change the game much, as he would take two shots, although both were off target. This continues a five-game skid without a goal for the attacker, a rough spell of play. That said, he has started in only two of those five games.