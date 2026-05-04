Ismaila Sarr headshot

Ismaila Sarr News: Two shots from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Sarr had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus AFC Bournemouth.

Sarr appeared at halftime Sunday but was unable to change the game much, as he would take two shots, although both were off target. This continues a five-game skid without a goal for the attacker, a rough spell of play. That said, he has started in only two of those five games.

Ismaila Sarr
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ismaila Sarr See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ismaila Sarr See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
21 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
38 days ago