Ismaily News: Assists in substitute appearance

Ismaily assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Montpellier.

Ismaily made a near instantaneous impact Saturday, supplying an assist for Lille's 50th minute goal after coming on as a substitute to begin the second half. In addition to his offensive output, he contributed three tackles (one won) and two clearances to the team's clean sheet effort. Due to extended injury absences and manager selection, Ismaily has been limited to just eight appearances (four starts) in Ligue 1 this season.