Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ismaily headshot

Ismaily News: Assists opening goal in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Ismaily assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Ismaily found Jonathan David in the fifth minute of the tie to score the opening goal. This was his first assist of the Champions League campaign and only his second in all competitions this season, the other coming in the league game against Montpellier last weekend.

Ismaily
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now