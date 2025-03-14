Ismaily News: Assists opening goal in defeat
Ismaily assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund.
Ismaily found Jonathan David in the fifth minute of the tie to score the opening goal. This was his first assist of the Champions League campaign and only his second in all competitions this season, the other coming in the league game against Montpellier last weekend.
