Ismeal Kabia News: Joins St Mirren on loan

Kabia has joined Scottish Premiership side St Mirren on a season-long loan from Arsenal, the club announced.

Kabia joined Arsenal's academy in March 2017 and signed his first professional contract in July 2024, making his first-team debut in a 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Bolton Wanderers during the 2024-25 campaign. Standout performances earned him a second professional contract in August 2025, followed by a loan move to Shrewsbury Town, where he made 43 appearances across all competitions in League Two. Kabia is expected to step up in level with this move to the Scottish Premiership after a productive season in League Two. His versatility as a winger should give St Mirren another attacking option to call upon.