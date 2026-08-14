Israel Luna News: Joins Pumas

Luna will now play for Pumas following his departure from Pachuca, the club announced Friday.

Luna should give some depth to the UNAM side, contending with Adalberto Carrasquilla, Victor Arteaga and Santiago Trigos in the holding midfield spots. However, after dealing with two ACL injuries in 2023 and 2024, respectively, and recording just 192 minutes of league play over the past year, he may need to regain confidence and match form before being reliable for consistent production.