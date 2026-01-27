Reyes' return will now depend on his recovery process, but it's practically a given that he'll miss the Jan. 31 game against Necaxa, and possibly a couple more league fixtures and both legs of the CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Olimpia. After serving as a key member of the Azulcremas' back line over the first three Clausura 2026 weeks, the versatile defender suffered the injury while representing Mexico in an international friendly against Bolivia. Ramon Juarez and a fit-again Sebastian Caceres (undisclosed) are expected to start at center-back, with Nestor Araujo pushing for rare opportunities off the bench while Reyes is sidelined.