Israel Reyes Injury: Makes WC squad, league season over

Reyes is not an option for his club's final games of the Clausura campaign as he'll report early to the World Cup training camp, per the Mexican national team's official website.

Reyes will be a major absence for the Azulcremas, with his place in the back line most likely taken by Ramon Juarez. The versatile defender had played the full 90 minutes in eight consecutive league matches, providing an assist and averaging 2.8 clearances per game over that span. He should serve as a solid right-back option at the international level, challenging Jorge Eduardo Sanchez in that position, but also offering backup to center-backs Johan Vasquez and Cesar Montes.