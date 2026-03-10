Israel Reyes News: Logs nine clearances in win

Reyes had one shot on goal, created one chance and made nine clearances during Saturday's 2-1 win over Queretaro.

Reyes was simply amazing at the heart of the defense, prevailing over opposing forwards and not allowing them a lot of touches inside the box. The nine clearances were a season high for the center-back, who's usually very reliable from a fantasy standpoint but appeared to have found a new gear as of late, averaging 5.6 clearances per game over the last five.