Israel Reyes News: Provides assist in victory

Reyes assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 victory versus Leon.

Reyes intercepted the ball and sent it forward into the attacking half, where Brian Rodriguez made a big dribbling play for the third-minute opener. The assist opened Reyes' goal contributions count in 14 Clausura appearances, as he continued to get more frequently involved in defensive actions. He has played a vital role, switching between right-sided and center-back positions lately, but he might have only one more chance to produce this season, with his potential call-up to the Mexican national team forcing him to miss the playoffs.