Israel Reyes News: Versatile defensive option

Reyes has been called up to the Mexican squad that will compete for the World Cup this summer, and he's likely to be part of the defensive rotation.

Reyes is coming off an excellent domestic campaign in which he impressed both at center- and right-back. With Mexico, however, he's expected to feature primarily on the flank, where he remains locked in a close battle with Jorge Eduardo Sanchez for playing time and could alternate between starts and substitute appearances throughout the tournament. The 26-year-old will also have extra motivation knowing several European clubs are monitoring him ahead of a potential move after the World Cup. He has already made 31 international appearances, standing out for his defensive reliability, and also scoring a pair of goals back in 2023.