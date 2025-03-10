Israel Reyes Romero News: Active on both ends Saturday

Reyes recorded two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Guadalajara. He also added two tackles and two clearances.

Reyes has spent most of the season playing as a center-back, but the squad rotation that manager Andre Jardine employed in this fixture means that the defender played as a right-back in replacement of Kevin Alvarez. Regardless of the role he plays, Reyes should be an option to rack up decent defensive stats in most games, but not much else.