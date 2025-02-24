Fantasy Soccer
Israel Reyes Romero headshot

Israel Reyes Romero News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Romero scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Pumas UNAM.

Romero converted his second shot of the game in the 23rd minute by meeting Brian Rodriguez's crossed free kick. Romero also made a tackle and a clearance. This was his first goal of the campaign. He has recorded eight clearances, six interceptions and three tackles across his last four appearances.

Israel Reyes Romero
América
