Israel Reyes Romero News: Nets on Saturday
Romero scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Pumas UNAM.
Romero converted his second shot of the game in the 23rd minute by meeting Brian Rodriguez's crossed free kick. Romero also made a tackle and a clearance. This was his first goal of the campaign. He has recorded eight clearances, six interceptions and three tackles across his last four appearances.
