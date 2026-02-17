Israel Tello News: Logs assist in win

Tello made an assist and sent in three crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 2-1 win over Juarez.

Tello delivered his first professional assist, bending in the cross that Julian Carranza buried just before halftime. His playmaking activity continues to look purposeful rather than noisy, with enough service and composure to hint at a slowly rising creative profile. The youngster, who started in each of the last three games, remains a role‑driven option with peripheral points and matchup‑dependent appeal.