Issa Diop News: Scores opener

Diop scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

Diop gave Fulham the lead in Sunday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United on the final day of the Premier League season, scoring with a header in the first half for his first goal of the campaign before being replaced by Jorge Cuenca in the second half. The center-back dominated aerially throughout his time on the pitch, consistently winning his duels and keeping Will Osula quiet as Newcastle struggled to create clear opportunities. Diop ends the 2025-26 season with one goal, six tackles, six interceptions and 42 clearances across 13 Premier League appearances, with his limited starts throughout the campaign reflecting the competition for places in a Fulham defensive unit that finished the season having conceded 51 goals.