Doumbia is training on the side due to a knock, director Filippo Antonelli relayed.

Doumbia will have a couple of days to shake it off to remain an option for Sunday's home game versus Roma. He has started in a few matches in a row due to Alfred Duncan's (calf) absence. Kike Perez, Cheick Conde and Mikael Egill Ellertsson can handle the position if need be.