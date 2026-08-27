Issa Kabore headshot

Issa Kabore News: Returns to Wrexham permanently

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 27, 2026

Kabore has completed a permanent transfer from Manchester City to Wrexham, signing a three-year contract through 2029.

Kabore returns to Wrexham after previously spending time with the club last season and now makes the move permanent following six years on Manchester City's books. The wing-back brings considerable experience from spells across Belgium, France, Portugal, Germany and the Premier League, while his pace and attacking ability should provide an additional threat down the flank. His familiarity with manager Phil Parkinson's system should help Kabore compete for an immediate starting role following his return to North Wales.

Issa Kabore
Wrexham FC
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