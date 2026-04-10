Issa Soumare headshot

Issa Soumare Injury: Doubtful again due to ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Soumare (ankle) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Nice, according to FOOT NORMAND.

Soumare has been in and out of availability with the ankle issue and is yet to fully shake it off heading into the weekend. The club will assess his condition before making a final call, with Mbwana Samatta or Josue Casimir the most likely candidates to step in if he cannot go against the Aiglons.

Issa Soumare
Le Havre
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