Soumare assisted the opening goal of the fixture with a pinpoint cross before scoring Le Havre's final goal in their 3-1 home victory versus Nice. In addition to his first two goal contributions of the Ligue 1 season, the forward landed each of his team-high three shot attempts on goal and created three chances while contributing two interceptions and one clearance to the team's defensive effort across his 90-minute shift. Soumare has played every minute of Le Havre's first three league fixtures.