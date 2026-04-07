Issa Soumare News: Finds assist

Soumare assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AJ Auxerre.

Soumare has finally earned another goal contribution after over a month without one, earning an assist on Simon Ebonog's 23rd-minute goal, with his last goal contribution a goal against Toulouse on Feb. 15. The forward remains a starter and will look to add to his tally, with six goals and three assists this campaign, just one off of double digits.