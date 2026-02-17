Issa Soumare News: Leads charge in win

Soumare scored two goals on two shots and had four clearances in Sunday's 2-2 win versus Toulouse.

Make it three goals in his last two appearances for Soumare. The talented forward got the scoring started early Sunday, finding the back of the net in the 43rd minute and then again in the 53rd. Soumare has doubled his goal output this year in his last two games, going from three to six goals and two assists in 22 appearances.