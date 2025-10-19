Soumare endured a difficult night in Le Havre's back line against Marseille's attacking waves. He contested aerial duels and attempted recoveries but was repeatedly beaten as Marseille built momentum. His most telling moment came in the first half when he assisted Yassine Kechta's opener. Soumare has now contributed to five goals in eight appearances for Le Havre this season, showing a great start to the campaign as he is four goal contributions away from matching his record from last season in 21 fewer appearances.