Issa Soumare News: Scores in 2-1 win

Soumare scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Lille.

Soumare had a great day for the winning team, scoring the team's second goal and providing an assist for the team's opener. It was the first occasion this season where the 24-year-old provided an assist and scored a goal in the same fixture. Soumare made two clearances as well and created a couple of chances.