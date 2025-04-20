Issa Soumare News: Scores in defeat at PSG

Soumare scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Soumare scored his fourth goal of the season to bring the match back to 2-1 against Paris Saint-Germain. The goal came in the 60th minute, which gave his side time to come back into the game, but they were unable to. The goal came from his only shot of the match and he also created a chance in the game. This was his first goal in the last six games having scored three in the four matches before that.