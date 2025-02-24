Issa Soumare News: Scores in heavy loss

Soumare scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Toulouse.

Soumare scored a goal shortly after halftime to equalize, having been well set up by Antoine Joujou. Unfortunately, his goal wasn't enough to prevent his team from suffering a heavy loss. This was the forward's second goal of the season and his second in the last three games. He is in good form, in contrast to the overall team's performances, and will look to contribute again against Lens on Saturday.