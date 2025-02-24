Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Issa Soumare headshot

Issa Soumare News: Scores in heavy loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Soumare scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Toulouse.

Soumare scored a goal shortly after halftime to equalize, having been well set up by Antoine Joujou. Unfortunately, his goal wasn't enough to prevent his team from suffering a heavy loss. This was the forward's second goal of the season and his second in the last three games. He is in good form, in contrast to the overall team's performances, and will look to contribute again against Lens on Saturday.

Issa Soumare
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now