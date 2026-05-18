Issa Soumare News: Scores in season finale

Soumare scored a goal off three shots (two on target), sent in three crosses (one accurate) and drew two fouls during Sunday's 2-0 win over Lorient.

Soumare finished his campaign with another nice performance to his account, this time scoring the goal that sealed Le Havre's 2-0 win and their Ligue 1 survival in the 62nd minute. With eight goals and five assists over 34 appearances (33 starts) this season, the forward consolidated himself as a key presence in the team and his recent performances indicate he can definitely keep growing next season.