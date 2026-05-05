Issa Soumare News: Scores team lone goal

Soumare scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Soumare ended a nine game scoring drought while continuing his impressive goal contribution streak, netting for his fourth contribution in his last five games after registering three assists in that run. The winger also helped defensively with two tackles, two interceptions and three clearances, though it was his first game in six without creating a chance after registering at least one in each of his previous five appearances.