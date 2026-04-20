Issa Soumare News: Sets up opener

Soumare assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Angers.

Soumar set up the opening goal for Sofiane Boufal with his only chance created, while also leading his side with four shots in an active attacking display. The forward has now recorded two assists in his last three matches, though his efficiency in front of goal remains a concern. He missed two big chances in this outing and is now without a goal in his last seven games, despite registering 20 shots across that stretch.