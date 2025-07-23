Issiaga Camara News: Sent on loan

Camara has been loaned to Brommapojkarna from Nice, according to his parent club.

Camara will head out on yet another loan after he spent the second half of last campaign with Dijon, now heading to Sweden to join Brommapojkarna on a season-long loan. He hopes to see decent progression while on loan, as he has only appeared for Nice's first team nine times, totaling 350 minutes in the 2024/25 season. That said, he could be nearing the end of his time with the club, as Brommapojkarna does hold a buy option, and Camara sees no role for himself with Nice.