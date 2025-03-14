Fantasy Soccer
Issiaga Sylla headshot

Issiaga Sylla Injury: Option Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 7:33am

Sylla (groin) is an option for Sunday's match against St. Etienne, according to Luka Wojtowicz of Espirit Pail Lade.

Sylla has received a massive update Friday, as he is set for a return after six matches out due to an adductor injury. This is good news for the club, as he is their typical starter on the left flank when fit. That said, expect him to see the start if completely for Sunday.

Issiaga Sylla
Montpellier
