Issiaga Sylla News: 10 crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Sylla generated one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Le Havre.

Sylla recorded 10 crosses Sunday, more than triple his previous season best. He also created three chances -- his first match this season creating multiple -- and took one off-target shot on the attack. On the defensive end he won two tackles, made three clearances and won six duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

