Ivan Angulo News: Bags assist

Angulo assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlanta United.

Angulo played the full 90 once again Saturday and did well with the time, linking up with Greiffen Dorsey in the 18th minute for an assist. This comes as a fourth assist of the season for the wing-back, with his last coming five games ago. However, he is yet to add a goal, with only eight shots all season, last seeing a goal in the 2024 campaign.