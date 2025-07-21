Ivan Angulo News: Logs second assist

Angulo assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against New England Revolution.

Angulo registered his second assist of the campaign, as he set up Martin Ojeda for a shot from the center of the box in the 58th minute of play. This also marked the 13th time in 24 appearances that Angulo registered at least 20 completed passes. Meanwhile, he also stepped up with two tackles won and now has at least one tackle won in each of the last three outings.