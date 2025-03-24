Ivan Angulo News: Provides assist in win

Ivan Angulo assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Angulo notched his first assist of the season as he passed the ball to Martin Ojeda, who then took a shot from long-range and scored. It marked his first goal contribution of the season after he registered 12 in 2024.