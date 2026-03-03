Ivan Angulo headshot

Ivan Angulo News: Sets up the opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Ivan Angulo assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 loss versus Inter Miami CF.

Having come off the bench in the opening gameweek, Angulo was given the nod from the start, and made an early contribution by finding Marco Pasalic to open the scoring. The involvement snapped an 11 game run without any goal contribution dating back to last season, during which he had accumulated just four assists across 34 appearances last campaign.

