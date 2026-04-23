Ivan Angulo headshot

Ivan Angulo News: Through ball for assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Angulo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

During the game's 87th minute, Angulo sent forward a through ball at open space that Ignacio Gomez ran to and shot for his first goal as an MLS player. With three assists across eight appearances since March, the former has proven to be a reliable distributor.

Ivan Angulo
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now