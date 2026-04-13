Ivan Fresneda Injury: Doubtful with muscle issue

Fresneda could miss the return match against Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals due to an issue about which coach Rui Borges explained "He left for physical complaints. By accumulating minutes and games, we chose to take him out at halftime", Nuno Raposo of A Bola reported Sunday.

Fresneda is the team's first-choice right-back, so losing him would further complicate things for a side that needs to revert a one-goal deficit in their visit to Arsenal. While the defender may still have a chance to avoid a significant problem, he'll be at risk of missing upcoming games while the severity of his discomfort remains unclear, with Georgios Vagiannidis able to take his place if required.