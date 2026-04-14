Ivan Fresneda Injury: Out Wednesday

Fresneda (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Arsenal, according to manager Rui Birges, per A Bola. "You have been an important player and have had a great season. By physical management, it is not at 100 percent, so we chose to leave it in Lisbon. He was not in a full position to make his contribution to 100 percent, and tomorrow's game requires everyone 100 percent."

Fresneda suffered an injury in league play and will now miss the return leg of their massive UCL tilt, not fit enough to be relied on. This is a major loss for the club as they prepare to mount a comeback, as he has started in all but one game at right-back this UCL campaign. With Fresneda out, Georgios Vagiannidis is a likely replacement, starting twice at full-back this UCL campaign.