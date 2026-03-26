Ivan Fresneda News: Regular starter on defense
Fresneda has been a regular starter on defense for Sporting CP during their 2025/26 Champions League campaign.
The Spanish full-back has shown the ability to play all over the defensive line, although he's seen most of his starts at right-back -- seven compared to one at center-back and one at left-back. Fresneda is averaging 2.8 clearances, 2,1 tackles, 1.0 interceptions and 1.4 crosses per game in nine Champions League contests to date.
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